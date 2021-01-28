Daniel Laboe

Stocks

Every Cloud Transformation Has A Silver Lining: An Overlooked Tech Play

OneSpan (OSPN) is a leading cybersecurity enterprise trusted by 60% of the world's top 100 banks but is currently in that awkward transformation phase to the cloud, catalyzing adverse price...

Stocks

Are Cryptocurrencies Becoming A Flight-To-Safety Play?

The high correlation between stocks and cryptos alludes to the assumption that digital currencies are a "risk-on" asset, but Bitcoin's risk profile may be shifting

Stocks

Take Advantage Of Covered Call Strategy On Market Slide

It's time to start thinking about covered calls with the recent market selloff spiking in implied volatility on options across the equity market, presenting us with a Theta-catching opportunity

Stocks

Adobe (ADBE) Opportunity

The compelling growth narrative that this leading cloud player has been able to manufacture in recent years has made ADBE a buy at almost any valuatio...

Stocks

Pre-Earnings Option Spread To Profit Off Micron Technology (MU)

I'm looking at a 3-legged option spread that will allow you to see endless upside gains on a rebound to the upside and still furnish you with a downsi...

Stocks

SPAC To The Future: An AI-Fueled Freight Marketplace With Boundless Potential

Transfix and G Squared Ascend I (GSQD), just announced their intentions to merge, rendering tremendous upside potential to this under-the-radar SPAC.

Stocks

Fade Or Trade Unusual Activity?

There is another way to take advantage of unusual activity

Stocks

Disheartening GameStop (GME) Earnings, r/WallStreetBets Traders Buy The Dip

The biggest disappointment was its lack of guidance regarding its ambiguous "transformation" plan. Best Buy (BBY) may be worth a glance if you're look...

Stocks

GameStop's (GME) Disheartening Quarterly Report

The biggest disappointment was its lack of guidance regarding its ambiguous "transformation" plan.

Stocks

Put Spread Opportunity That You Don't Want To Miss

Invesco's Nasdaq 100 tracking ETF (QQQ) October monthly options are lining up very nicely for a trading/hedging opportunity

Stocks

Bear Of The Day: Peloton (PTON)

Peloton is nothing more than an exercise equipment company, operating in a highly saturated space with low barriers to entry

Stocks

Bull Of The Day: AMD (AMD)

AMD has taken the world of advanced chip technology by storm, with revolutionary CEO Lisa Su transforming this discount semiconductor enterprise into...

Stocks

AMD's Latest Chip Patent Could Revolutionize Computing

AMD is pushing the limits of possibilities with its latest patent

Stocks

The Next-Generation Of Investing: Robinhood, Bitcoin, r/wallsteetbets, & Cathie Wood

The next generation of market participants are flooding into digital brokerage apps with market-changing ambitions

Stocks

Relief Rally For Chinese Tech

Chinese tech stocks are finally catching a bid after months of value-destroying regulations

