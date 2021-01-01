Daniel Mangena

Signing out of account, Standby...
Why You Should Stop Meditating and Focus on Your Intentions
Mindful practices and meditation are very 'in' right now, but just how useful are they in business?
3 Questions Everyone Should Ask Themselves Before Becoming an Entrepreneur
Entrepreneurship is on the rise, but too few entrepreneurs have established how it can truly propel them to where they want to be.
Por qué tener un sueño está matando tu progreso
A menudo hablamos de la importancia de tener un sueño.
You've Actually Never Failed at Anything: Here's Why Believing in Your Failure Controls Your Relationship With Money
I reclaimed my power by realizing that I've never failed at anything.
Why Having a Dream is Killing Your Progress
We often speak about the importance of having a dream.
Why Ignoring Your Mindset Will Crush Your Business
Having your business strategy laid out is important, but you also need to know and be comfortable with who you are as a person when success comes.