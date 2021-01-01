Daniel Mangena

Daniel Mangena

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor

Follow Daniel Mangena on Social

LinkedIn Instagram Youtube Book RSS

Latest

Lifestyle

Why You Should Stop Meditating and Focus on Your Intentions

Mindful practices and meditation are very 'in' right now, but just how useful are they in business?

Continue Reading
Reimagining the Way We Work

3 Questions Everyone Should Ask Themselves Before Becoming an Entrepreneur

Entrepreneurship is on the rise, but too few entrepreneurs have established how it can truly propel them to where they want to be.

Continue Reading
Vida emprendedora

Por qué tener un sueño está matando tu progreso

A menudo hablamos de la importancia de tener un sueño.

Continue Reading
Entrepreneurial Life

Why having a dream is killing your progress

We often talk about the importance of having a dream.

Continue Reading
Continue Reading
Entrepreneurs

Why Having a Dream is Killing Your Progress

We often speak about the importance of having a dream.

Continue Reading
Entrepreneurs

Why Ignoring Your Mindset Will Crush Your Business

Having your business strategy laid out is important, but you also need to know and be comfortable with who you are as a person when success comes.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like