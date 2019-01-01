About Daniel Novick
Daniel Novick is a senior manager of content marketing for Golin. Before joining the "dark side" of PR, he honed his content creation skills as an Emmy-award winning television news reporter, anchor and photojournalist.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.