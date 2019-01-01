About Daniel Roberts
Daniel Roberts is a writer-reporter at Fortune. He joined in 2010. He writes frequently about sports business, technology, management and entrepreneurship. He is also the lead reporter for Fortune's 40 Under 40 franchise.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.