My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Daniel Urías

Daniel Urías

Director y fundador de Cooltura Financiera

About Daniel Urías

Especialista en temas de bienestar financiero y creación de contenidos que buscan comunicar de una forma divertida la importancia de administrar mejor nuestro dinero.

More From Daniel Urías

Cómo tener el súper poder de ahorrar (sin morir en el intento)
Independencia financiera

Cómo tener el súper poder de ahorrar (sin morir en el intento)

Muchos pensarán que esa pregunta ni se pregunta y luego… se irán a comprar unos esquites con los veinte pesos que les sobraron de sus gastos del día.
5 min read