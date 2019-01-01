My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Danielle Bernal, D.V.M.

Danielle Bernal, D.V.M.

Guest Writer
Staff Veterinarian, Wellness Natural Pet Food

About Danielle Bernal, D.V.M.

Danielle Bernal, D.V.M., has over a decade of experience in veterinary medicine, specializing in animal nutrition. In her role as on-staff veterinarian with Wellness Natural Pet Food, a family-owned company and the largest independent natural pet food company, she educates pet parents and retailers alike on the importance of natural ingredients like wholesome meats and nutrient-rich superfoods and the highest quality standards. She passionately believes that proper nutrition helps pets lead happier, healthier lives and she shares that message with pet parents