Danielle Itani
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
Director of marketing and strategy at Innovative Employee Solutions
Danielle Itani is the director of marketing and strategy at Innovative Employee Solutions (IES), a leading global employer of record in more than 150 countries that specializes in payrolling and contractor management services for today’s contingent workforce.
3 Steps for Onboarding Remote and In-Person Employees That Make Your Hybrid Team More Collaborative
With the right onboarding efforts, your new hybrid hires can quickly feel like part of the team instead of being confined to the sidelines.
3 pasos para incorporar empleados remotos y en persona que hacen que su equipo híbrido sea más colaborativo
Con los esfuerzos de incorporación correctos, sus nuevas contrataciones híbridas pueden sentirse rápidamente como parte del equipo en lugar de limitarse a los márgenes.