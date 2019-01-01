About Danielle Kamar
Danielle Kamar, founder of DanieTheGirl, a self-started blog aspiring to become a webzine for digital marketing news in the UAE. Danielle has been working in digital marketing since 2011. She is passionate about the way the online sphere is impacting not only human habits and communication patterns but also customer/brand interactions. Throughout her career, she has devised the strategies for some of the biggest television shows of the MENA region and has set the bar for competitive reporting. A journalism graduate, Danielle remains fond of the written word and continues to contribute opinion pieces and write-ups when possible.