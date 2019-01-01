My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Danielle Levitas

Danielle Levitas

Guest Writer
SVP of Research at App Annie

About Danielle Levitas

Danielle Levitas leads the research and professional services teams at App Annie. She has 20 years of experience as an industry analyst and market research executive working with many of the world's leading technology companies advising them on product development and marketing, consumer behavior and customer segmentation, and corporate strategy. Most recently, Levitas was the group vice president and GM of IDC's mobility, digital media and consumer research team where she developed new research offerings, built analyst teams and advised industry executives. Levitas graduated from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst with a bachelors in finance.