About Danielle Levitas

Danielle Levitas leads the research and professional services teams at App Annie. She has 20 years of experience as an industry analyst and market research executive working with many of the world's leading technology companies advising them on product development and marketing, consumer behavior and customer segmentation, and corporate strategy. Most recently, Levitas was the group vice president and GM of IDC's mobility, digital media and consumer research team where she developed new research offerings, built analyst teams and advised industry executives. Levitas graduated from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst with a bachelors in finance.