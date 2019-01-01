Danny Boice is the co-founder and CEO of Trustify, providing private investigators on demand. Danny founded Trustify out of his passion for truth, trust and safety — especially with vulnerable populations such as children and the elderly. Danny and his wife, Trustify co-founder and president Jennifer Mellon, lead Trustify's charitable giving by providing pro bono investigative and protective services to vulnerable populations such as missing and exploited children, domestic violence survivors, those in the foster care and adoption system, aging Americans and more.