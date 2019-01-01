About Danny Sánchez-Mola
Danny Sánchez-Mola is the CEO and Founder of Kolau, a technology platform pioneering a bridge between the Fourth Industrial Revolution and the Do-It-Yourself concept for MSMEs businesses in the digital space. Danny has been working in the advancement of technology for MSMEs for over 15 years and is based out of San Francisco, CA.
More From Danny Sánchez-Mola
Vida emprendedora
Ayuno: la nueva moda del Silicon Valley que practica el fundador de Twitter
Esta moda se está asentando en la Meca del emprendimiento. ¿Por qué?