Darby Fox and Katie Schumacher

Katie Schumacher is an experienced teacher, who used her mindfulness training and background as the mother of three teens to develop the Don’t Press Send Campaign, and the popular app by the same name. As a lecturer, she has spread her message of kind and careful communication to thousands of students, parents, and educators, In July 2016, Schumacher published Don’t Press Send: A Mindful Approach to Social Media, An Education in Cyber Civics.

Darby Fox, Child & Adolescent Family Therapist, has over 20 years of experience providing individual and group therapy in both non-profit and private settings. Through a variety of techniques, Fox helps children and families express what is troubling them when they haven’t mastered the language or awareness to express their thoughts and feelings verbally. She earned her master’s degree from Columbia University and has pursued post master's specialized training from Columbia University, Yale Child Study Center, NYU Silver School of Social Work, All Kinds Of Minds Institute, Harvard Medical School and The Ackerman Institute for the Family.