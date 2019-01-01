About Darin Stanchfield

Darin Stanchfield is the Founder and CEO of KeepKey, the Seattle-based manufacturer of the world's premium bitcoin hardware wallet. A serial entrepreneur, Darin sold his first company at the age of 26 and then co-founded a successful lead generation company, Engage Traffic. After discovering bitcoin in 2011, Darin founded KeepKey in 2014, to ensure digital currency could be simpler and more secure for the average user. Darin is a graduate of Utah State University with a degree in business and computer science.