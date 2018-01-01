Dasheeda Dawson

Dasheeda Dawson, a.k.a. The WeedHead™, is the founder, CEO and president of MJM Strategy, a global hemp and marijuana consulting firm leading the re-branding of the cannabis industry. Dawson received her MBA from Rutgers Business School and her undergraduate degree from Princeton University.

This Is Non-Negotiable: Cannabis Legalization Must Include Restorative Justice
Legal Marijuana

Legal marijuana will be a new injustice unless the industry takes the lead to advocate for the people and communities most damaged by the war on drugs.
6 min read
10 Ways to Maximize Your Time at the Next Cannabis Conference
Conferences

Know what you want to get out of a conference, and follow up with every person who asked you to stay in touch.
8 min read
How to Start and Market Your CBD Company
CBD

An immense market is developing quickly for CBD health and beauty products, including in states that have not legalized marijuana.
8 min read
3 Must-Dos to Prepare for When Cannabis Is Federally Legal
Cannabis

Legalization of marijuana nationally is a quixotic cause now but the momentum seems to make it likely to happen eventually. The opportunities that will follow will be enormous.
6 min read
