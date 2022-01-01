Signing out of account, Standby...
Dave Dinesen
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
CEO of CubicFarms
Dave Dinesen is a purpose-driven entrepreneur and CEO of #agtech leader at CubicFarms. He's on a mission to make healthy food more accessible and sustainable. He's also lead guitarist for KICKDRIVE.
Why Every Leader Could Benefit From Adopting a Gen Z Mindset
From the Great Resignation to extreme weather events, our global state is demanding a new type of leadership.
Por qué todos los líderes podrían beneficiarse de la adopción de una mentalidad de generación Z
Desde la Gran Resignación hasta los fenómenos meteorológicos extremos, nuestro estado global exige un nuevo tipo de liderazgo.
Why Revolutionizing Farming Should Be the Next Space Race
We've seen what's possible in space, now let's do the same on Earth.
Por qué revolucionar la agricultura debería ser la próxima carrera espacial
Hemos visto lo que es posible en el espacio, ahora hagamos lo mismo en la Tierra.