Dave Dinesen

Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
CEO of CubicFarms

Dave Dinesen is a purpose-driven entrepreneur and CEO of #agtech leader at CubicFarms. He's on a mission to make healthy food more accessible and sustainable. He's also lead guitarist for KICKDRIVE.

Leadership

Why Every Leader Could Benefit From Adopting a Gen Z Mindset

From the Great Resignation to extreme weather events, our global state is demanding a new type of leadership.

Liderazgo

Por qué todos los líderes podrían beneficiarse de la adopción de una mentalidad de generación Z

Desde la Gran Resignación hasta los fenómenos meteorológicos extremos, nuestro estado global exige un nuevo tipo de liderazgo.

Technology

Why Revolutionizing Farming Should Be the Next Space Race

We've seen what's possible in space, now let's do the same on Earth.

Tecnología

Por qué revolucionar la agricultura debería ser la próxima carrera espacial

Hemos visto lo que es posible en el espacio, ahora hagamos lo mismo en la Tierra.

