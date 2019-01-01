About Dave Mendonca
Dave Mendonca is the founder of the guest booking agency Podcast Interview Experts, which is based north of Toronto, Canada. During his podcast career, he's booked many influencers including Seth Godin, Barbara Corcoran and Tony Hawk onto The Business of Thought Leadership Podcast with Michael Palmer & Nicky Billou. Dave is also a former basketball podcast co-host who wrote the book 100 Things Raptors Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die, and his work has been featured on ESPN.com, The Dallas Morning News and Star Wars Insider magazine.