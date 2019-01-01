My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Dave Peck

Dave Peck

Guest Writer
PayPal’s Global Head of Social Media & Influencer Marketing

About Dave Peck

Dave Peck was an early champion of influencer and social media marketing who has been active in online communities for more than a decade. He is the author Think Before You Engage: 100 Questions to Ask Before Starting a Social Media Marketing Campaign. Peck has helped build online communities and develop social media strategies for Coca Cola, Wells Fargo, The Grammys and many others. As PayPal’s Global Head of Social Media & Influencer Marketing, he is focused on defining the company’s voice and creating stronger connections to customers through online communities.

 