Dave Wentker is CEO of Tapcentive, a San Francisco-based mobile-marketing platform that helps retailers and brands drive foot traffic and engage their customers by connecting the digital and physical worlds with a customer-initiated “tap” of the phone. Bolstered by more than 25 years of experience leading and developing innovative technology solutions for global brands, Wentker founded Tapcentive in 2013 after recognizing a need for more interactive, exciting mobile application tools for in-location marketers. Prior to Tapcentive, he was head of global product and corporate strategy teams for digital and mobile commerce at Visa.
