David Andreadakis is the vice president of Loyalty Strategy, responsible for the loyalty strategy and business development at Kobie Marketing. Andreadakis has extensive experience analyzing the strategic and financial aspects of loyalty strategy and program development for clients and their customers, as well as providing insights that will help enhance Kobie’s design, analytical, behavioral and platform offerings.
