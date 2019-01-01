David Bangs

The guide that helps you help others

If you want to spend less time worrying about making ends meet and more time focusing on your nonprofit's mission, this is the book for you! We'll show you how to stay financially solvent by applying traditional business planning to the unique challenges of a nonprofit.

This practical, easy-to-use guide:

Provides proven strategies for cash-flow management so your nonprofit doesn't have to operate hand-to-mouth

Enhances fundraising efforts and provides the hard numbers and measured outcomes your donors want to see

Minimizes overhead and maximizes funds for your primary mission

Extensive checklists, forms and work sheets make the business side a breeze so you can improve your organization and fulfill your mission.