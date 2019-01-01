About David Braun
David Braun is a public activist and serial IT entrepreneur. In May 2002, he co-founded TemplateMonster. Working as CEO of TemplateMonster for 15 years, he has launched numerous IT projects.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.