Signing out of account, Standby...
David Castain
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Serial Entrepreneur
David Castain is a serial entrepreneur, travel influencer, certified life coach, philanthropist and scholar. He has a bachelor’s from Howard University, a master’s from Georgetown University and is currently a business psychology Ph.D. student at The Chicago School of Professional Psychology.
Follow David Castain on Social
Latest
3 Ways to Transform Your Instagram Into Your Resume and Take Control of Your Personal Brand
With the advancement of technology, paper resumes are becoming increasingly worthless.
3 formas de transformar su Instagram en su currículum y tomar el control de su marca personal
Con el avance de la tecnología, las hojas de vida en papel se están volviendo cada vez más inútiles.