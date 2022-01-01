David Castain

David Castain

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Serial Entrepreneur

David Castain is a serial entrepreneur, travel influencer, certified life coach, philanthropist and scholar. He has a bachelor’s from Howard University, a master’s from Georgetown University and is currently a business psychology Ph.D. student at The Chicago School of Professional Psychology.

http://davidcastain.com

Follow David Castain on Social

LinkedIn Instagram

Latest

Living Your Personal Brand

3 Ways to Transform Your Instagram Into Your Resume and Take Control of Your Personal Brand

With the advancement of technology, paper resumes are becoming increasingly worthless.

Continue Reading
Viviendo su marca personal

3 formas de transformar su Instagram en su currículum y tomar el control de su marca personal

Con el avance de la tecnología, las hojas de vida en papel se están volviendo cada vez más inútiles.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like