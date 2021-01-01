David Cortright

Latest

food security

Meet the Man with a Plan to Bring Life to the Desert

Verticroft creates IoT-based growing facilities that produce fresh green feed 365 days a year, irrespective of the harsh climate, for livestock rearing

Continue Reading
News and Trends

Why Biden's threat to slap Russia with more sanctions is unlikely to deter Putin in Ukraine

The Biden administration has threatened severe sanctions if Russia were to invade Ukraine. An economic sanctions scholar explains why they probably won’t be effective.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like