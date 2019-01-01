David DeWolf is the Founder and CEO of 3Pillar Global, one of the Mid-Atlantic’s fastest growing technology companies. In this role he has guided 3Pillar to a leadership position within the Product Development Services sector, establishing 3Pillar as the go-to innovator for content, information, and data-rich companies looking to grow revenue through software. In 2012, David was named one of SmartCEO Magazine’s “Future 50.” In 2011, he was recognized by the Washington Business Journal as one of “40 Under 40” who are Washington, D.C.’s brightest young business leaders. "