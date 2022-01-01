Signing out of account, Standby...
David Gold
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
President at Hisense USA
With nearly ten years of experience in supply-chain, manufacturing and factory expansion, David Gold oversees the growth of Hisense across multiple categories including TV, home appliances and audio. He led Hisense to become the fastest growing of the top six television brands in the country.
Why Digitizing the Supply Chain Will Be the Next Global Technology Movement
With the global health crisis continuing to wreak havoc on essentials like microchips, building materials, and food, accelerating a pivot to supply-chain digitization is vital, and there are practical ways to do it.
Por qué la digitalización de la cadena de suministro será el próximo movimiento tecnológico global
Con la crisis de salud global que sigue causando estragos en elementos esenciales como microchips, materiales de construcción y alimentos, es vital acelerar un giro hacia la digitalización de la cadena de suministro, y existen formas prácticas de hacerlo.