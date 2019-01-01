My Queue

David Goldberg

Co-founder and CEO, Founders Pledge

About David Goldberg

David Goldberg is co-founder and CEO of Founders Pledge, a global initiative that helps tech founders and investors translate their commercial success into social good. A U.K.-registered charity and a 501(c)(3) nonprofit in the United States, Founders Pledge has garnered 660 pledges across 21 countries worth over $185 million. It is currently deploying $17 million from 21 exits.