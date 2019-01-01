My Queue

David Goldin

Guest Writer
President & CEO of AmeriMerchant

About David Goldin

David Goldin is the president and CEO of AmeriMerchant. David's previous experience includes co-founding an Internet development company and building it from four to 50 people that was eventually sold to a multi-billion dollar publicly traded telecommunications company. David is also a founding member and president of the North American Merchant Advance Association (NAMAA), a 501c trade association for the merchant cash advance industry.