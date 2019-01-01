David Gorodyansky co-founded AnchorFree at the age of 23 with a belief that all users should be in control on the web. Passionate about enabling open communication, social business and changing the world, Gorodyansky set out on a mission to build a global movement to enable secure browsing, online privacy and internet freedom for an addressable market of billions of internet users.
