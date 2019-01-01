My Queue

David Inns

Guest Writer
CEO of of GreatCall Inc.

About David Inns

David Inns is CEO and a member of the Board of Directors of GreatCall Inc., the leader in connected health for active aging. With health and safety solutions for older adults and their family caregivers, GreatCall’s innovative suite of mobile products, services and award-winning approach to customer care helps aging consumers live more independent lives. David is also a member of the Family Caregiver Council.

Under David’s leadership, GreatCall has grown from a startup in 2006 to a company with hundreds of millions of dollars in annual revenue and over 1,000 employees. Before joining GreatCall, David was Vice President, Consumer Markets for Bell Mobility in Canada where he ran the $1.6 billion consumer market P&L. He was also Vice President, Consumer Marketing for Bell Canada where he ran the $4 billion wireline P&L. David was a Partner at Diamond Management & Technology Consultants, which was bought by PWC in 2010 for $378 million.