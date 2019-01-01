About David Larson Levine

David Levine, founder and CEO of Geostellar, the solar energy marketplace, has been building technology companies since 1992. Before that, he received a degree in philosophy from Yale University, was the Rackham Memorial Fellow in Poetry at the University of Michigan and was featured on MTV as the front man for the DC post-punk band Senator Flux. He lives in the woods by the river with his family as far away from other humans as possible.