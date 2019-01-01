About David Lebel

David Lebel, Ph.D., is an assistant professor of business administration at the Joseph M. Katz Graduate School of Business at the University of Pittsburgh. He is an award-winning researcher whose interests include speaking up and emotions at work. His current research focuses on proactive behaviors at work, including voice/speaking up, innovation and the act of taking an initiative. His current work involves the conditions under which negative emotions such as anger and fear lead employees to speak up or be proactive.