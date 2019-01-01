My Queue

David Meltzer

David Meltzer

VIP Contributor
Entrepreneur, CEO and Founder, Sports 1 Marketing
Entrepreneur | Ask an Expert
David is the current CEO of Sports 1 Marketing, a marketing agency that he co-founded with Pro Football Hall of Fame Quarterback, Warren Moon. As executive producer, and main judge, of Entrepreneur’s Elevator Pitch, David provides constructive insight for thousands of businesses each year to help them focus on their company growth.

David’s entrepreneurial and philanthropic spirit rewarded him recognition as one of Marshall Goldsmith’s Top 100 Business Coaches in the World, Chairman of the Unstoppable Foundation, and Variety Magazine’s Sports Humanitarian of the Year. His passion and drive for success is shared throughout his two #1 national and international best-selling novels: Connected to Goodness and Compassionate Capitalism. Within his Top 5 podcast series, “The Playbook”, he depicts the key principles to expanding your own potential in both business and in life.

About David Meltzer

Dave Meltzer is the CEO of Sports 1 Marketing, a firm he founded with Warren Moon. Meltzer is a public speaker and author of the bestsellers Connected To Goodness and Compassionate Capitalism. He was honored by Variety as “Sports Humanitarian of the Year” and is a recipient of the Ellis Island Medal of Honor.

Areas of Expertise

Building Brand Awareness
Writing a Book
Building a Podcast
Becoming a Speaker
Developing a Playbook for Success
How and When to Raise Money