David Norton, PhD is founder and principal of Stone Mantel, which has guided hundreds of leaders in creating meaningful brand experiences. Norton founded the Digital Collaborative in 2013 to help companies collaborate in conducting research about consumers and the impact of digital in their lives. Norton is the author of DIGITAL CONTEXT 2.0: Seven Lessons In Business Strategy, Consumer Behavior And The Internet Of Things.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.