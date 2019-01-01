About David Olk

David Olk is the CEO and co-founder of Voray, helping people more authentically build meaningful business relationships. Prior to Voray, Olk co-founded ShopKeep, a SaaS Point-of-Sale technology company, which under his leadership grew to one of New York City's largest software companies, with over 25,000 enterprise customers and over $100 million in capital raised. He is an active advisor and investor to multiple early-stage startups.