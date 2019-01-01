About David Osborn
David Osborn is an Austin, Texas-based entrepreneur, public speaker and author. He is a principal owner of Keller Williams, a real estate company in the U.S. that grossed more than $5.2 billion in sales in 2015.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.