David Petersson

David is a developer and freelance tech blogger that covers various topics from cyber-security and artificial intelligence to hacking and blockchain. He tries to identify the intersection of tech in human life and how it affects our future.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
David is a developer and freelance tech blogger that covers various topics from cyber-security and artificial intelligence to hacking and blockchain. He tries to identify the intersection of tech in human life and how it affects our future.