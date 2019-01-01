David Rabin currently drives commercial marketing and enablement for Lenovo’s PC and Smart Device group, which includes product stewardship for the Think family of products, including the ThinkPad laptop, as well as the ThinkSmart Hub 500 and 700. Prior to Lenovo, Rabin has worked at two global advertising agencies, Young & Rubicam and J Water Thompson. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Marketing from the Tulane A.B. Freeman School of Business and lives in Raleigh, NC, with his wife and two kids.