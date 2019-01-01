David Rekuc is the marketing director at Ripen eCommerce, a full-service digital agency that specializes in building custom solutions for online retailers. Rekuc is a retail columnist at Marketing Land.
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
David Rekuc is the marketing director at Ripen eCommerce, a full-service digital agency that specializes in building custom solutions for online retailers. Rekuc is a retail columnist at Marketing Land.