David S. Rose

Guest Writer
Angel Investor and Founder of Gust.com

About David S. Rose

As a serial entrepreneur, David S. Rose has founded half a dozen companies, including Gust, a global and social platform for the world of early stage investing. As one of the country's leading angel invetors, he has personally raised tens of millions of dollars of venture, strategic and institutional capital. David founded and chairs New York Angels, one of the largest and most active angel investment groups in the US. He has personally invested in over 70 early stage companies, and serves on the boards of directors of KoolSpan, Magnify Networks, Social Bomb, comiXology, and Pond5.

David is Managing Principal of Rose Tech Ventures, Chairman of Egret Capital Partners, and Track Chair for Finance, Entrepreneurship and Economics at Singularity University. 