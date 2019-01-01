My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

David Rubin

David Rubin

Guest Writer
CEO of eProdigy

About David Rubin

David Rubin is CEO of eProdigy, a financial-technology-holding company that works with funders, ISOs and syndicates serving the alternative lending industry. His articles appear frequently in industry publications.