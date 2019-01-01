David Satterwhite is chief revenue officer at

, a marketing automation provider. He

has over 20 years of sales leadership in enterprise technology. Having started his high-tech sales career at Oracle and led sales teams for various stage businesses, from pre-revenue to $100 million-plus, Satterwhite has built and scaled worldwide sales, services and business development teams. Prior to Act-On, he waschief customer officer at PubNub, where he oversaw all customer-facing activities and mastered the human side of technology.