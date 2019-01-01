My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

David Satterwhite

David Satterwhite

Guest Writer
Chief Revenue Officer, Act-On Software

About David Satterwhite

David Satterwhite is chief revenue officer at Act-On Software, a marketing automation provider. He has over 20 years of sales leadership in enterprise technology. Having started his high-tech sales career at Oracle and  led sales teams for various stage businesses, from pre-revenue to $100 million-plus, Satterwhite has built and scaled worldwide sales, services and business development teams. Prior to Act-On, he waschief customer officer at PubNub, where he oversaw all customer-facing activities and mastered the human side of technology. 