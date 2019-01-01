About David Schwartz
David Schwartz is the founder and president of The Water Scrooge, which offers patented, maintenance-free water conservation solutions to homeowners and landlords. A native of Israel, Schwartz was inspired by his countrymen's water conservation techniques and realized that U.S. markets lacked such a tamper-proof conservation device for residential showers. His solution saves landlords an average of $500 per unit per year on water costs and has been installed in more than 40,000 apartments, to date.