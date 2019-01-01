About David Simnick

David Simnick is the CEO and co-founder of SoapBox Soaps, an all-natural personal-care company that donates a bar of soap or a month’s supply of clean water to those in need around the world for every item sold. SoapBox’s mission is to empower consumers to make a change through everyday, quality purchases, and in just its first five years alone, SoapBox has sold almost $5 million worth of products.