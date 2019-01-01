My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

David Tal

David Tal

Guest Writer
Co-Founder and CEO, Agentology

About David Tal

David Tal is the co-founder and CEO of Agentology, a San Diego-based lead qualification service for real estate agents in the United States. Agentology gives agents the power of having their own inside sales team to qualify and convert their cold web leads into hot prospects and helps them refer and monetize the leads they don’t want or can’t handle. Having started out as a real estate agent before becoming a broker and opening his own office, Tal has a decade’s worth of experience in the real estate industry.