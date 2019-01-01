David Tal is the co-founder and CEO of Agentology, a San Diego-based lead qualification service for real estate agents in the United States. Agentology gives agents the power of having their own inside sales team to qualify and convert their cold web leads into hot prospects and helps them refer and monetize the leads they don’t want or can’t handle. Having started out as a real estate agent before becoming a broker and opening his own office, Tal has a decade’s worth of experience in the real estate industry.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.