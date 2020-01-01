More From დავით ქარდავა
მენეჯმენტი
წარმატება მეტწილად სწორი დაგეგმვის შედეგია
ყოველი წლის ბოლოს წინასაახალწლო სამზადისის განუყრელი ნაწილია მომავლის გეგმებზე საუბარი და განხილვა
Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.