დავით ქარდავა

C-Team-ის მმართველი პარტნიორი

წარმატება მეტწილად სწორი დაგეგმვის შედეგია
მენეჯმენტი

ყოველი წლის ბოლოს წინასაახალწლო სამზადისის განუყრელი ნაწილია მომავლის გეგმებზე საუბარი და განხილვა
