Dawn Metcalfe is workplace culture advisor, author and speaker. She is the founder of PDSi, which helps individuals and teams drive organizational and behavioral change. Dawn’s first book was Managing the Matrix; The HardTalk Handbook is her second. Dawn speaks regularly at events and in the media on any topic where people and business intersect. You can read more about HardTalk at www.hardtalk.info and about PDSi at www.pds-i.com. Talk to Dawn on Twitter @DawnPDSi.