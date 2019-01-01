Dean Zerbe is the national managing director of alliantgroup and is based in the firm's Washington D.C. office. Prior to joining alliantgroup, he was senior counsel and tax counsel to the U.S. Senate Committee on Finance. During his tenure on the Finance Committee, he was intimately involved with nearly every major piece of tax legislation that was signed into law. He can be reached at dean.zerbe@alliantgroup.com or by visiting alliantgroup.com.