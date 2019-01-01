Stop Dreaming. Start Doing.
Every small business starts with a spark, an idea, a vision. But as doubt, fear, and real-world roadblocks get in the way, that reach-for-the-stars idea seems far-fetched. Motivational speaker, entrepreneur, and success expert Debbie Allen is here to prove that your dream is not nearly as far as you think. With actionable strategies and unapologetic advice, Success Is Easy is your ultimate guide to taking the leap, overcoming obstacles, and earning success on your own terms. You’ll learn how to:
- Take the right risks and earn big rewards
- Escape the “Flip-Flop Zone” and make quality decisions
- Craft your personal action plan for success
- Tell which opportunities will help you or hurt you
- Harness your confidence to become a shameless self-promoter
- Stop self-sabotage and limiting beliefs in their tracks
- Speak your mind and stick to it
- Transform failures into progress
- Conquer procrastination and make things happen
Get out of your own way and take the first step towards turning your dream into a reality with this book.