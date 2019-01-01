Debbie Wilkerson is CEO of Greater Horizons. She oversees a team that is passionate about helping donors

create their charitable legacies. With an asset base of more than $3 billion, Greater Horizons houses more than 4,000 charitable funds established by individuals, families and businesses. Wilkerson earned her undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Kansas and started her career as an attorney with the law firm Shook, Hardy & Bacon, where she focused on tax and estate planning.

