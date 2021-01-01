Deepak Gupta

Signing out of account, Standby...
Latest
The Different Ways Artificial Intelligence Solves Real-World Digital Identity Challenges
Forward-looking businesses are using artificial intelligence to solve real-world digital identity challenges.
The Rise of BGP Hijacking and Why You Need a Response Plan Immediately
The primary consequence of this kind of attack is that hackers can reroute information to different locations.
How AI Will Transform Software Development
As AI is already helping human developers at every stage of the development process, software development will only improve with AI.
How CISOs are Building a Modern Cybersecurity Partnership
There has been an ongoing dialogue regarding the benefit of cybersecurity partnerships, with chief information security officers at the forefront of the conversations.